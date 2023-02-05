Former Pakistan president Parvez Musharraf reporedly breathed his last on Sunday, having been suffering from a prolonged illness. While Musharraf is best known for his stint as the president of Pakistan, he also had a connection with cricket fans, both in his country and India, having witnessed the two teams play against each other from close quarters. One particular instance that even Indian cricket lovers remember of Musharraf was when he complimented a young MS Dhoni for the sort of hairstyle he had kept about two decades ago.

"I saw a placard which said 'Dhoni have a haircut'. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don't have a haircut," Musharraf had famously said back in 2005-06 during India's tour of Pakistan.

One of the most iconic scenes. Former president and Gen. @P_Musharraf (Retd.) praising msd for his hairstyle..!!#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5VPGh1PcfW — kowalski (@private2ricoo) August 15, 2020

The moment was also used in MS Dhoni's biopic: "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

The memorable interaction between Dhoni and Musharraf is still fondly remembered by fans from the fans in both countries.

Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.

The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi.

He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

With PTI inputs

