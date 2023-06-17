Yorkshire fielders David Wiese and Shan Masood produced a beautiful relay catch to dismiss opponent batter Rishi Patel during T20 Blast match against Leicestershire on Friday. The right-handed batter hit the ball down the ground. What could have been a six in majority of the cases was caught by Wiese with a diving effort near long-on fence. However, the fielder was quick enough to release the ball from his hands before falling to the other side of the boundary. An alert Masood was standing at a distance from Wiese but the release from the Namibian star was so accurate that it found Masood.

Watch it here:

As relay catches go, this is quite something!



David Wiese and Shan Masood combining for a quite magnificent catch#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/s99gRivv4F — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 17, 2023

Cricket has beautifully evolved over the years. While on financial terms it has seen a great leap and is still rising, the performance of the players has also been developing at a rapid pace.

Apart from development in batting and bowling, fielding is also improving drastically. What could have been a sensational or eye-catching effort decades ago is a regular task now.

The advanced style of fielding has set a new bar for the upcoming generation of cricketers. Amongst all, the boundary line fielding has caught immense limelight for the atleticism and presence of mind the players show while trying to go for a catch or save a boundary. This has added essence to the game of cricket.