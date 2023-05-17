It has been a tough year for KL Rahul as the India batter was trolled massively on social media following a disappointing outing in the Test series against Australia. Rahul struggled to find any form as he could only score 37 runs in 2 matches and was later dropped ahead of the third Test. While his form did improve in the ODIs, the conversation regarding his batting has persisted and even his strike rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been a topic of massive discussion. It was not just fans who took part in these conversations as various ex-cricketers also joined in.

In an episode of “The Ranveer Show” podcast, Rahul opened up about his experiences with trolling in the past year and how that affected him and his perspective towards cricket.

“That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well that when we athletes truly need support, people feel they can or have the power to comment or say what they want. Just see what that person is going through,” Rahul opened up on the podcast.

“None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don't know anything else apart from cricket.”

“That's the only thing I do. Why would anyone assume that I am not serious about my game or that I am not working hard enough? And unfortunately in sports, there is no connection. Like I said you can work hard, like I work hard but the result didn't go my way,” he added.

Rahul was ruled out of the IPL 2023 after few matches due to an on-field injury.