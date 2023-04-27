It has been an amazing month for Ajinkya Rahane as the veteran batter produced couple of brilliant performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and was also selected in India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Rahane, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 following a poor run, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings and he has found success under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Rahane has been enjoying an explosive run of form and he has the best strike rate among all batters with more than 100 runs in the competition.

On the day of his selection, Rahane posted a heartfelt post about his journey.

“In my career as a professional cricketer, I have realized that the journey is not always smooth sailing. There are moments when things don't go as planned, and it becomes tempting to get bogged down by the result. However, I have learned that it is essential to stick to the process and not let the outcome affect our focus.”

“As I look back on my career, I realize that the moments when I stuck to the process, despite the unfavorable result, were the ones that taught me the most. These are the moments that helped me grow as a person and as a cricketer. I realized that the times when I let the result dictate my approach were not my finest moments.”

“Sticking to the process is not only essential in cricket but in any field that demands excellence. It helps us focus on the things that we can control and take ownership of our actions. When we focus on the process, we don't get overwhelmed by the outcome, and it keeps us motivated to keep working towards our goals.”

“As someone who has been in the spotlight for several years, I know that the expectations can be overwhelming. However, I have learned to not let the pressure get to me and focus on the things that I can control. It is the same advice that I would give to anyone who is looking to advance in their field.”

“So, let us all focus on the process and trust in our abilities. The results will follow, but until then, let us keep working hard and keep pushing ourselves towards excellence,” Rahane posted on LinkedIn.