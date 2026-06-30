India captain Shreyas Iyer's career trajectory has been nothing short of inspirational. Following a career-threatening injury in 2025 against Australia in Sydney, which saw the swashbuckling Mumbai batter suffer a broken spleen, resulting in internal injuries and placing him under critical medical care, Iyer has come out with a heartfelt tribute to the doctors who stabilised him, paving the way for his recovery. On the occasion of Doctor's Day on July 1, Iyer, who has been in the news for India's below-par performances against Ireland, spoke highly of the doctors who helped him regain full fitness.

"An injury can make you realise how quickly life can change. I'm deeply grateful to the doctors and medical teams who helped me return to health, strength and the sport I love," Iyer, part of Sun Pharma's National Doctors' Day initiative, #SecondBirthDate, said while joining the chorus of support honouring doctors for helping patients regain their lives, health and aspirations.

"They stood by me during one of the most challenging phases of my life. Dedicating my second birth date to healthcare professionals is my tribute to the people who made my comeback possible," he said.

Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain last month, has been on the receiving end of strong criticism following India's consecutive defeats against Ireland. Despite entering the series as two-time defending T20 champions, the visitors struggled with the conditions and failed to deliver with the bat in both matches. Before the two-match T20I series, which concluded on Sunday, India had never lost to Ireland. Now, they have lost both matches and the series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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