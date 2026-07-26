India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the third and last T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. The visitors have already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead after defeating Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Saturday. It was a totally dominating show from Shreyas Iyer and Co with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan taking charge and hammering 81 runs. Later, Abhishek Sharma showed his bowling skills and took three wickets. With just one game remaining, India are going for a clean sweep after a disastorous run against Ireland and England. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: