India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the third and last T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday. The visitors have already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead after defeating Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Saturday. It was a totally dominating show from Shreyas Iyer and Co with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan taking charge and hammering 81 runs. Later, Abhishek Sharma showed his bowling skills and took three wickets. With just one game remaining, India are going for a clean sweep after a disastorous run against Ireland and England. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I:
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: India back on top in ICC rankings
India on Sunday reclaimed the No.1 position in ICC men's T20I rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in the ongoing three-match series at Harare. The reigning T20 world champions regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer’s side after their 4-0 series win recently.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Here's how Ishan got the medal
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India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Ishan Kishan wins the medal
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan grabbed India’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award after his match-winning performance in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, with Strength and Conditioning Coach A.I. Harsha praised his professionalism and commitment throughout the tour.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Big moment for Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer, whose captaincy stint began with a humiliating 2-0 whitewash against Ireland, followed by a 4-0 defeat against England, is now on the cusp of leading India to a clean sweep over Zimbabwe. With a 2-0 lead, India are aiming for a clean sweep.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Sooryavanshi's quick fire
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh off hitting his first T20I fifty, attempted to counter-attack by launching Richard Ngarava for a six and three boundaries in a 19-run third over, with the pull shot fetching him great rewards. But Ngarava got his revenge on the final ball as he had Sooryavanshi caught off his own bowling for 20.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Here's what Ishan said
"[On batting after the early wickets] You don't think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It's about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground," Ishan said during the post-match presentations.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Kishan satisfied with his performance
Ishan Kishan said that he "kept things very simple" and backed himself to play his shots after scoring a match-defining 81-run knock as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday at Harare, to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: India's dominant win
Blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma set up India’s dominant 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 balls and Varma's unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries set the foundation for India's imposing total of 219/5 after being inserted to bat first. The formidable target proved far too steep for Zimbabwe, as they were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd and final T20I of the three-match series between India and Zimbabwe, straight from the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Stay tuned for all the live updates.