Spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is unavailable for the first Test against Sri Lanka starting August 15 while injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and fast bowler Harshit Rana are unlikely to be a part of the Indian squad for the two-Test tour. India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series next month with the first Test to be played from August 15-19 at Galle, followed by the second at Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.

According to a BCCI source, Washington's availability for the second Test is subject to fitness after the all-rounder had suffered an injury to his leg during India's white-ball tour of England earlier this month.

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, will remain on rest until July 30 before reporting to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Top order batter B Sai Sudharsan's availability is also subject to fitness but the left-handed batter is said to be recovering well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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