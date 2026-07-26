India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India are set to face Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Harare. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be aiming to complete a clean sweep against the hosts. Earlier on Saturday, blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma powered India to a commanding 90-run victory in the second T20I. Kishan smashed 81 off 44 balls, while Varma remained unbeaten on 60 off just 29 deliveries, helping India post an imposing total of 219/5 after being put in to bat. The target proved far too daunting for Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs, handing India a comfortable win and sealing the series with a game to spare.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 26.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match for free?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)

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