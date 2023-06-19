The Indian cricket team's failure to win ICC titles has seen it court plenty of criticism. After the recent unsuccessful stint in the World Test Championship final, many former cricketers have come down heavily at the team and the management over certain decisions. Giving his opinion on the Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee, India great Dilip Vengsarkar took a swipe, suggesting some of the selectors in the part neither had the vision, nor deep knowledge of what they were doing.

Vengsarkar cited the example of Shikhar Dhawan's appointment as the captain of the Indian team on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2021 for a parallel series when most of the senior Indian players were in England, as he explained the lack of vision in the past selectors.

"The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain," Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.

Vengsarkar expressed his disappointment at the fact that the selectors haven't groomed anyone for the captain's role in the Indian team. He also took a swipe at the BCCI, suggesting just having an Indian Premier League isn't going to be enough.

"You haven't groomed anybody. You just play as it comes. You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement," he said.

As India skipper Rohit Sharma enters what could be termed as the final phase of his career, there's no clarity over who his successor could be.

