India spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have re-iterated the impact that former skipper MS Dhoni has had in their rise in international cricket. Both Chahal and Kuldeep enjoyed much success while playing with Dhoni, whose presence behind the sticks made their job easier. Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Chahal recalled a T20I match in 2018 where he conceded 64 runs against South Africa. He said that the veteran wicketkeeper came to him and lifted his confident during the tough spell against the Proteas.

"Once, I got hit for 64 runs in a T20I against South Africa in 2018; (Heinrich) Klaasen had smashed me all over the park. Then Mahi (Dhoni) bhai had asked me to come around the wicket. I did exactly that but he hit me for a six over the biggest boundary at mid-wicket. Then Mahi bhai came to me and I said, 'Yes Mahi bhai, what should I do now?'. He said 'Nothing, I just came to you randomly," Chahal said.

"He said: 'I know it's not your day, you are trying but it isn't happening. Don't think too much, just finish your four overs and chill,'" Chahal added.

The 31-year-old further stated he realised that he cannot perform to the best of his abilities at all times, adding that Dhoni's support was crucial at that time.

"If someone scolds you at that time, your confidence goes down even further. But he told me that it's just one match as you did so well in ODIs. I also realized that in cricket sometimes you do well and sometimes you don't," he stated.

Chahal, who has struggled with this form of late, will hope to make amends during the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies.

India and West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad starting from February 6, followed by three T20Is in Kolkata slated to begin from February 16.