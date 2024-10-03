The main event of WrestleMania 40 ended with Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to claim the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was a match filled with interferences as The Rock along with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso tried to help Roman retain but surprises appearances by Seth Rollins, The Undertaker and John Cena meant that Rhodes was finally able to complete his 'story' of winning his first ever WWE world championship. The Rock appeared on the latest episode of WWE Raw and the WWE legend dropped a massive hint regarding a match against Rhodes in the near future.

The Rock begrudgingly congratulated Rhodes on his victory and said that his late father - WWE Hall of Fame member Dusty Rhodes - had a 'big smile' on his face at the end of WrestleMania 40. He also presented Rhodes with the belt given to him by Muhammad Ali's widow at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Rock told Rhodes that he "has to go away for a little while" but promised that he will be back in a few months and although the fight with Roman is over, he will be the one to face Rhodes next. He also reminded Rhodes that he defeated him on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The team of Roman Reigns and The Rock faced off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match on Saturday and The Bloodline emerged victorious in an exhilarating contest.

Multiple reports claim that The Rock will be working on his next Hollywood project - 'The Smashing Machine - and filming is expected to start in April. With the schedule possibly ending around August, The Rock can be free to face off against Cody Rhodes in a huge fight at WWE Summerslam 2024.

Earlier, The Rock's in-ring work earned him a lot of praise from former WWE champion CM Punk.

"I thought he looked great. Being somebody who wrestled him 10 years ago, the same questions were lobbied around. Everyone wanted to know what he was going to look like, how his wind was going to be. While there is a giant difference between a tag match or coming back to wrestle the champion, I thought he did well tonight. I thought he looked really good. He won the match, what really can I say?" Punk said.

