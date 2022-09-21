The final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship will be played at the Oval in London, the International Cricket Council said in a release on Wednesday. the ICC also confirmed that the iconic Lord's in London will host the final of the 2023-25 cycle. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 will be played at The Oval in London with the 2025 edition to take place at Lord's," the statement read.

"We are delighted to be hosting next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar," ICC chief Geoff Allardice was quoted as saying.

"Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord's which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test."

The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship saw the final in 2021 being played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, after initially being scheduled to be played in Lord's.

"Last year's final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support," Allardice further said.

New Zealand beat India to be crowned maiden World Test Champions in 2021.