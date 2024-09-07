The Pakistan cricket team seems to be on a downward spiral that is showing no signs of change. The 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in the home Test series has sent the cricketing fraternity in Pakistan in a state of shock, with fans and former cricketers coming out all guns blazing against the current team, leadership, as well as the management. Pakistan captain Shan Masood has understandably been in the line of fire, but the team's head coach, Jason Gillespie, refused to put bulk of the blame on him.

In the press conference after the conclusion of the series, Gillespie continued to back Masood, saying he has led the team well but the players just haven't played good cricket.

"Shan, I feel, has led the side very well. We just haven't played well as a team and that's the reality. We need to sharpen up on certain areas and we will sharpen up. I want to back and believe in these players, they are good enough," he stated.

Earlier, Masood was also asked about his position in the team as a captain. The top-order batter said that he is not worried about losing the leadership role and still feels that the team is heading in the right direction.

"I am not worried for my job security. I took this job to make the changes we believe will help this team. If I believe this team can go in a certain direction, even if my personal failure takes Pakistan to that direction, I will be content. However much time I get, I'll be grateful for and do my best," Masood said.

"Bangladesh have two players who have played 70-90 Tests (Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahman), and Litton [Das] and Mehidy [Hasan Miraz] have played close to 40. We need the same level of red-ball exposure. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game. You need experience. It's obvious we need more Test and red-ball cricket," he added.

The 0-2 Test defeat against Bangladesh is the first time that Pakistan suffered a sweep at home against an Asian opponent.