Teenager Bullies Syrian Refugee At School, Shane Warne Condemns Attack

Updated: 28 November 2018 13:06 IST

The video went viral when people upset with the school's inaction shared it on social media.

The incident happened at the Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, England. © Twitter Screengrab

A distressing video of a white teenager attacking a Syrian refugee boy at school has gone viral on social media. According to the Daily Mail, the incident involving the unnamed white teen and a 15-year-old boy named Jamal happened at the Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, a town in West Yorkshire, England. Disturbed by the news, former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne took to Twitter to condemned the attack on the Syrian boy and called for action to be taken against the culprits. "Absolutely disgusting. Do something about this urgently. School should be a safe place away from home for all boys and girls !!" Shane Warne tweeted.

The incident occurred last month but it is being highlighted now after being shared thousands of times on social media by people angry at the lack of action by the school.

The police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy understood to be a Syrian refugee was head-butted and choked by pupils on school grounds.

The video was reportedly recorded by a friend of the teen attacker and shows him calling for Jamal before confronting him, grabbing him by the neck and pushing him to the ground.

The white teen then attempts to pour a water bottle out in the Syrian boy's mouth, saying "I'll drown you" while doing so. The Syrian boy was also seen wearing a cast on his arm during the attack.

The victim is believed to have fled from the Syrian city of Homs which was under siege from May 2011 to 2014 following protest against dictator Bashar al-Assad. 

  • Shane Warne took to Twitter to condemned the attack on the Syrian boy
  • Shane Warne called for action to be taken against the culprits
  • The incident occurred last month but it is being highlighted now
