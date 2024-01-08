The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team continues to wait for the likes of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav to regain full fitness. The duo is likely to remain out for a longer period, with Shami likely to miss the first two Tests against England while Suryakumar's return is not expected until the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The BCCI announced India's squad for the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday but the team for the Test series against England is yet to be named.

As per a report, Shami hasn't even started to bowl and would have to go to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to prove his fitness. He was named for the Test assignment against South Africa but was later ruled out.

"Shami hasn't even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England. Whereas in Yadav's case he will take more time than expected. After his hernia operation it might take up to eight-nine weeks for him to start training. Hopefully, he will be fit during the IPL," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

As for Suryakumar, he is on a delicate timeline that could see him remain out of action until the IPL 2024 season starts. Surya has a sports hernia for which he is likely to undergo surgery abroad. Such a situation rules him out for about two months.

A report in the Times of India suggested that the Mumbai Indians batter could even miss the first few games of the IPL season because of his situation.

"SKY was recently diagnosed with a sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won't be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL," a source in the BCCI was quoted as saying.

"With the T20 World Cup in June, Surya will be given all the time to recover properly. He is crucial to India's chances in the T20 World Cup," TOI further said.