The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the fixtures for the men's T20 World Cup 2022, set to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. In the first round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the tournament at Kardinia Park, Geelong on October 16. However, all eyes will be on India and Pakistan as the two teams were clubbed together in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. The clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, will be India's opening clash of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022.

In the Super 12, Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runners-up in Group A from the first round while hosts Australia are in Group 1 with world number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan along with the winner of Group A and the runners-up in Group B from the first round.

After the match against Pakistan, India are next slated to face the runner-up from Group A (first round) on October 27 in Sydney. On October 30, India will be up against South Africa in Perth followed by November 2-clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

India's final fixture in the Super 12 stage will be against the winner of Group B (first round) on November 6 in Melbourne.

It goes without saying, the India-Pakistan clash will be the one that all eyes are on.

Promoted

Pakistan recorded their first win over India in World Cups last year in Dubai when they beat Virat Kohli's team quite emphatically. India will be gunning to set the record stage in Australia.

The two teams have faced each other a total of six times in the history of the men's T20 World Cup, with India winning five of those matches.

Here is the schedule for India matches at the men's T20 World Cup:

October 23: India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground

October 27: India vs Group A runner-up at Sydney Cricket Ground

October 30: India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium

Novermber 2: India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval

November 6: India vs Group B winner at Melbourne Cricket Ground