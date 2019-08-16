Team India Head Coach To Be Handed Contract Till 2021 World T20

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, will announce the head coach for Team India on Friday. According to IANS, the head coach will be handed a tenure until the 2021 World T20. The CAC on Friday began the process to choose India's next coach with former all-rounder Robin Singh appearing first for the interview. Singh, a former Mumbai Indians coach, appeared before the three-member panel, with the CAC slated to announce the selected candidate later this evening.

Speaking to IANS, a board functionary confirmed the same and said that even the support staff that will be picked by chief selector MSK Prasad and team will be given an identical contract.

"The head coach will be at the helm of affairs till the 2021 World T20 and after that it will be a process of re-appointment or selection of a new coach as has been the trend in recent years. The support staff will also be handed contracts till the World T20 as continuity is very important considering the big ticket events that are lined up over the next couple of years," the functionary said.

Six names -- incumbent Ravi Shastri, Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons -- have been shortlisted for the high-profile position.

Singh was followed by Rajput, who was the team's manager when it won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

The CAC members, on arrival, side-stepped questions on whether Shastri is a clear favourite to retain the job.

Shastri, who got a 45-day extension after the end of his tenure following the World Cup in England, has been publicly backed by captain Virat Kohli.

