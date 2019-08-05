 
Cricket Advisory Committee's Decision On India Coach Will Be Final, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai

Updated: 05 August 2019 18:32 IST

Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said that the interview of shortlisted candidates will happen in the middle of August and the CAC's decision will be final.

Cricket Advisory Committee
Vinod Rai seemed confident that his team has made significant progress. © NDTV

The Team India head coach will be selected around mid-August and the decision of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, will be final, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said on Monday. "We have checked (the declaration form). It is fine. All clear. CAC's decision will be final and the meeting (interview) with shortlisted candidates will happen in middle of August followed by appointment. Their terms of reference is already there," Vinod Rai said when asked if the CAC has got the mandate to appoint the next chief coach.

The current support staff comprising incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the ongoing West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

The trio of Kapil Dev, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy, then called an ad-hoc committee, had appointed WV Raman as the women's team coach in December. Regarding the conduct of BCCI elections on October 22, Rai said that 26 state associations are fully compliant with the Lodha reforms and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls.

The CoA met in the capital to discuss a host of issues ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on August 8 and screening the conflict of interest declaration form topped its agenda.

On the election front, Rai seemed confident that his team has made significant progress.

"We will be going to consult with the amicus. 26 states can have their elections and four more are fully compliant but yet to appoint the electoral officer.

"Obviously those who will be compliant will only be allowed to vote in BCCI elections," Rai said.

The chief electoral officer of BCCI is expected to issue guidelines and once the state elections are held, he will ask the associations to give the names of the representatives for the Annual General Meeting and the elections. "I think they (state association) have filed Interim Applications (IA) contesting 19 (1) (c)," Rai said.

The specific clause deals with the cooling off period of three years which is being opposed by office-bearers, who would be rendered disqualified having held their respective positions for six years or more.

(With PTI inputs)

India India Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket Kapil Dev Ravi Shastri
