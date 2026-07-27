Ignored Indian cricket team batter Hanuma Vihari was not happy with Abhishek Sharma's form in the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe. Vihari believes that Abhishek finding a spot in the team despite a run of poor form points towards an 'unfairness' in selection and even mentioned Sanju Samson to make his point. He made the comments ahead of the third T20I clash where Abhishek once again managed to score just 2 runs. According to Vihari, Abhishek has been given multiple chances despite an inconsistent form - something that was not given to Samson despite a good show in the T20 World Cup.

"Before the World Cup, Sanju Samson did not perform in five games and lost his spot in the starting 11. He then made a comeback and became Player of the Tournament. In that same tournament, how many runs did Abhishek Sharma make?

"In the UK series, apart from one fifty, there were no scores at all. Not even 20s and 30s, no significant score. One fifty in the last eight matches. If you include the World Cup, three half-centuries in the last 18 matches," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Vihari mentioned that Samson played a big role in guiding India to the T20 World Cup title with three back-to-back half-centuries but still ended up losing his spot in the playing XI with Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi becoming a big choice for the selectors.

"How many matches Samson played in the World Cup? Three. And fifties in all three. Abhishek's highest score in the five matches is 16. Why is no one talking about it? When it comes to Samson, they say he is inconsistent. Fair enough. But he can win high-pressure matches on his day.

"Abhishek is a player with a lot of hype, but Samson is also equal. He has also performed in the IPL. Why different rules for different players?"

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