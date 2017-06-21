Team India Arrives In The West Indies Amid Coach Crisis

The Indian cricket team has reached Port of Spain (Trinidad) for a limited-overs series against the West Indies. The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) posted a photo of Kohli and opposition captain Jason Holder at the team hotel on social media where both are seen smiling. The first ODI is scheduled for June 23 (Friday), but more than cricket, the focus will be on the Indian team sans former head coach Anil Kumble.

Captains Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) and Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) meet at the hotel as the Indian team arrived in #Trinidad #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1kP1nHCH4i — CricketWestIndies (@westindies) June 20, 2017

Kumble stepped down on Tuesday night and tweeted his resignation letter making clear that the differences between him and Kohli were a real thing.

Kohli is yet to speak about his side of the story regarding the feud.

It came at a time when the team was en route the West Indies. Kumble had earlier said an ICC meeting was the reason for him not accompanying the team for the series.

India, who lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday, start favourites for the series comprising five ODIs and a T20 International.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar have travelled with the team.

The West Indies, currently ninth in the ODI rankings, failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy where the top eight teams battled it out for top honours.

India had toured the West Indies last year for a four-match Test series which the visitors won 2-0. It was Kumble's first assignment after taking charge as head coach.

(With PTI inputs)