 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal Replaces Mashrafe Mortaza As Bangladesh ODI Captain

Updated: 08 March 2020 23:25 IST

Tamim Iqbal's tenure as ODI captain will start with the one-off match against Pakistan on April 1.

Tamim Iqbal Replaces Mashrafe Mortaza As Bangladesh ODI Captain
Tamim Iqbal earlier led Bangladesh in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July last year. © AFP

Bangladesh on Sunday named opening batsman Tamim Iqbal as captain of the national one-day side, replacing pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza. Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after the third and final game of a three-match series against Zimbabwe. He had led the side for more than five years. "The board has unanimously selected Tamim Iqbal as our new ODI captain," Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan announced at a press conference after a meeting of the governing body's board of directors.

"We thought of appointing a captain for a short duration and then giving the job to someone else next year. But we finally decided against a short-term appointment. We hope Tamim would serve for a long term," he added.

Tamim earlier led Bangladesh in three ODIs against Sri Lanka in July last year in the absence of the injured Mashrafe, but failed to inspire the team with Bangladesh losing all three matches.

His fresh tenure as ODI captain will start with the one-off match against Pakistan on April 1.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal Khan Tamim Iqbal Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh named opening batsman Tamim Iqbal as captain of ODI team
  • He replaced pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza
  • Mashrafe stepped down as ODI captain this week after series vs Zimbabwe
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Heroics In Vain As Bangladesh Seal Series With Thrilling Win
2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Heroics In Vain As Bangladesh Seal Series With Thrilling Win
Bangladeshs Tamim Iqbal Warms Up For Test Return With Record Triple Ton
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Warms Up For Test Return With Record Triple Ton
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman Dropped From Bangladesh Squad For First Test vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman Dropped From Bangladesh Squad For First Test vs Pakistan
Bangladesh Recall Tamim Iqbal In 15-Member Squad For Pakistan T20Is
Bangladesh Recall Tamim Iqbal In 15-Member Squad For Pakistan T20Is
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Cricket Chief Alleges "Conspiracy To Sabotage India Tour"
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Cricket Chief Alleges "Conspiracy To Sabotage India Tour"
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.