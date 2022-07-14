Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the best batters in the present era and the opposition cannot take it easy till the time both of them are at the crease. The duo are the vital cogs in the Indian batting lineup and both of them have the ability to score runs at their own will and pace when it is their day. However, Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq feels that Rohit Sharma has gotten talent in abundance and maybe the same amount of talent is not there with Virat Kohli.

"I feel that the amount of talent Allah has given to Rohit Sharma, he has not given it to Virat Kohli perhaps. I have seen both of them bat, it seems like Rohit is batting in a replay. He has a lot of time. The first time I realised the true meaning of timing because I mostly field at point and I get to know. Virat Kohli has batted in front of me, so has Rohit Sharma but Rohit has been gifted a lot of time by Allah," Imam said on SAMAA News.

"He is one player who can change the game in two seconds. When he is set, he can hit at will. My wish is to give as influential performances like Rohit. If I play that style of cricket for Pakistan, I would be very happy," he added.

Rohit Sharma, in action in India's ongoing ODI series against England, was at his vintage best as he played an unbeaten knock of 76 in the opening match to help his team register a win by 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli did not play the first ODI due to a mild groin strain. Virat has been witnessing a slump in form and he had last scored an international century in 2019.

India will next square off against England in the second ODI on Thursday at Lord's Cricket Stadium.