However, Australia's recent form is impressive, having won four out of their last five games, indicating a robust preparation and a formidable lineup.

Players to Watch Out For

Oman

1. Aqib Ilyas:

A key player for Oman, Aqib Ilyas is a top-order right-handed batter who has scored 113 runs in his last five matches. Additionally, he contributes with the ball, having taken 11 wickets with his off-break bowling in recent games, making him a valuable all-rounder.

2. Zeeshan Maqsood:

Another vital player for Oman, Zeeshan Maqsood is a top-order left-handed batter who has scored 86 runs in his recent matches. He also offers an additional bowling option with his slow left-arm orthodox, having taken six wickets in his last five games. His dual skills add significant depth to the team.

3. Mehran Khan:

Mehran Khan is a reliable right-arm medium-fast bowler for Oman. He has taken two wickets in his last five matches, showcasing his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs. His consistency and wicket-taking ability will be crucial for Oman in this match.

Australia

1. Adam Zampa:

For Australia, Adam Zampa is a standout performer with his leg-break googly bowling. In his last five matches, Zampa has taken 10 wickets, highlighting his prowess as a key wicket-taker. His performance will be pivotal in restricting Oman's batting lineup.

2. Travis Head:

A top-order left-handed batter, Australia's Travis Head will be looking to make a significant impact. Although he has scored only 34 runs in his last five matches, Head's potential to deliver big innings makes him a player to watch.

3. David Warner:

Another crucial player for Australia, David Warner is known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. In his last five matches, Warner has scored 79 runs and his experience and aggressive style will be vital for setting a strong foundation for Australia.

Conclusion

Considering the strong lineup and recent form, Australia are expected to have an edge over Oman. However, Oman's early momentum in the tournament and key players in form could make this a closely contested match. Fans can look forward to a captivating game as both teams aim to strengthen their position in the tournament.

