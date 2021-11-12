Watch: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell Showcases "Exemplary Sportsmanship" In T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final Win Over England
T20 World Cup 2021: Opener Daryl Mitchell upheld the high standards of sportsmanship when he refused to take a single after coming in the way of Adil Rashid in New Zealand's semi-final win vs England.
Highlights
- Daryl Mitchell upheld NZ's high standards of sportsmanship in win vs ENG
- Mitchell refused to take a single after coming in the way of Adil Rashid
- Daryl played a well-calculated unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 47 balls
Batter Daryl Mitchell became an overnight star in his country when he finished off a tight match with his explosive show of power-hitting in the death overs against England in the first semi-finals in Abu Dhabi. However, it wasn't just his exploits with the bat that won the hearts of the cricketing community. During the first ball of the 18th over bowled by spinner Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham barely hit a wrong'un towards the long-off region. Mitchell, standing on the other end, with no fault of his own came in the way of Rashid who was trying to stop the single.
The unintentional collision provided an opportunity to take a single, which Mitchell refused.
Even commentator Nasser Hussain sounded impressed and hailed them by saying "This is so New Zealand", referring to the often-shown spirit of cricket moments by the side.
He could have easily taken a Run there but He didn't. That's Exemplary Sportsmanship by @BLACKCAPS. #DarylMitchell#ENGvNZ #NZvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/4l7AZpJDPU pic.twitter.com/gkYvqPokdr— Mujahid Hussain | (@Being_Faani) November 11, 2021
After that ball, New Zealand still needed 34 more runs to win in 17 balls with six wickets in hand.
Mitchell, who was batting at 46 runs off 40 balls then, switched gears and formed a match-winning late partnership with Neesham to take his side closer to victory.
After Neesham departed for 27 runs off 11 balls, Daryl really came into his own and took pacer Chris Woakes to the cleaners in the 19th over.
A target which once seemed tough mid-way in the run-chase, was finished off with an over to spare as Mitchell bagged the honours with a well-calculated unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 47 balls.