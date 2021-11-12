Batter Daryl Mitchell became an overnight star in his country when he finished off a tight match with his explosive show of power-hitting in the death overs against England in the first semi-finals in Abu Dhabi. However, it wasn't just his exploits with the bat that won the hearts of the cricketing community. During the first ball of the 18th over bowled by spinner Adil Rashid, Jimmy Neesham barely hit a wrong'un towards the long-off region. Mitchell, standing on the other end, with no fault of his own came in the way of Rashid who was trying to stop the single.

The unintentional collision provided an opportunity to take a single, which Mitchell refused.

Even commentator Nasser Hussain sounded impressed and hailed them by saying "This is so New Zealand", referring to the often-shown spirit of cricket moments by the side.

After that ball, New Zealand still needed 34 more runs to win in 17 balls with six wickets in hand.

Mitchell, who was batting at 46 runs off 40 balls then, switched gears and formed a match-winning late partnership with Neesham to take his side closer to victory.

Promoted

After Neesham departed for 27 runs off 11 balls, Daryl really came into his own and took pacer Chris Woakes to the cleaners in the 19th over.

A target which once seemed tough mid-way in the run-chase, was finished off with an over to spare as Mitchell bagged the honours with a well-calculated unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 47 balls.