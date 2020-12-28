India's limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain Delhi in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while fast bowler Ishant Sharma will return to action in the tournament after undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday announced the 20-member squad for the shortest format competition which begins on January 10 and the India pacer will be making a return after missing out on the Australia tour due to a side strain.

Dhawan last featured for India in the white-ball series against Australia and scored 201 runs including two-fifties.

"In the Senior Selection Committee meeting held on Sunday attended by Ashu Dani (Chairman), Mohan Chaturvedi (Selector), Chetnya Nanda (Selector), Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Rajkumar Sharma (Coach) and Atul Wassan (Member CAC-DDCA), following players have been selected to represent Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq All Trophy T20 Tournament for the Domestic Season 2020-21," DDCA stated in a document.

DDCA has requested players to report to newly appointed head coach Rajkumar Sharma and Gursharan Singh at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (January 26-27), semi-finals (January 29), and the final on January 31.

Delhi Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simranjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar.