Chama Milind claimed five wickets for eight runs in a sensational pace bowling display as Hyderabad beat Uttar Pradesh by 29 runs to top Group E and qualify for the quarterfinals in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship on Tuesday. Hyderabad remained undefeated in five matches to secure 20 points. Saurashtra, who finished second in Group E with 16 points after beating Delhi by 13 runs in Rohtak, will be among six teams across groups fighting for remaining three quarter-final places.

Delhi finished third in the group with 12 points and were knocked out of the domestic T20 championships. Chasing 148 for a win, UP were all out for 118 in 19.2 overs with left-arm pacer Milind (3.2-0-8-5) wrecking havoc.

Milind removed openers Aryan Juyal (14) and Nalin Mishra (15) in the space of four balls in the fifth over and then returned to polish off the tail by claiming the wickets of Sameer Choudhary (10), Saurabh Kumar (1) and Ankit Rajpoot (6).

Akshdeep Nath was the top-scorer for UP with his 32-ball 36. Earlier, electing to bat, Hyderabad posted 147 for 7 in 20 overs, courtesy captain Tanmay Agarwal's 46-ball 62 which was studded with seven fours and a six.

Rahul Buddhi remained not out on 38 off 29 balls. In another Group E match in Rohtak, Saurashtra elected to bat and posted 166 for 6, thanks largely to wicketkeeper batter Sheldon Jackson's unbeaten 79 off 47 balls (11x4, 2x6) and 42 off 29 deliveries from Chirag Jani.

Chasing 167 for a win, Delhi were restricted to 153 for 5 in their 20 overs with none coming up with big scores. Openers Dhruv Shorey (33) and Anuj Rawat (31) were the highest scorers. For Hyderabad, Kushang Patel was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 35 runs.

Brief scores:

Hyderabad: 147/7 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 62, Rahul Buddhi 38 not out; Yash Dayal 2/20) beat Uttar Pradesh 118 all out in 19.2 overs (Akshdeep Nath 36; Chama Milind 5/8) by 29 runs.

Saurashtra: 166/6 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 79 not out, Chirag Jani 42; Shivank Vashisht 2/42) beat Delhi 153/5 in 20 overs (Dhruv Shorey 33; Kushang Patel 2/35) by 13 runs.

Uttarakhand: 161/5 in 20 overs (Sanyam Arora 68 not out, Kunal Chandela 30; Gurinder Singh 2/21) lost to Chandigarh 164/4 in 19.3 overs (Manan Vohra 74, Sarul Kanwar 38; Agrim Tiwari 3/26) by six wickets.