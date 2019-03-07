Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane Declared Unfit For Super League Stage

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has been considered unfit to participate in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that begins from March 8. Rahane's injury will hit Mumbai's preparations ahead of their first Super League match against Karnataka on Friday. Rahane struggled with the bat during the group stage scoring just 58 runs in six matches at an average of 9.67. Mumbai's chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar said Rahane somehow managed through the group stage but needs rest to recuperate from his injury.

"He was carrying niggles even during the league phase, which he kind of pushed through when we were in a bit of trouble. But he would not be 100% (for Super League)," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Agarkar as saying.

Mumbai topped Group C in the league stage of the tournament, winning five out of their six matches. Agarkar felt that the team would miss the experience that Rahane brings into the team.

Rahane's recovery will be closely monitored by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals.

The 30-year-old batsman is also the captain of the Rajasthan Royals. The IPL starts on March 23, with Royals beginning their campaign in Jaipur against Kings XI Punjab on March 25.

(With ANI inputs)