An extremely bizarre dismissal took place during the ECS Switzerland T10 match between Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Cossonay posted a total of 143/6 in 10 overs with Jai Sinh scoring a half-century. Later, Winterthur CC were restricted at 73/8 and faced a defeat by 70 runs. Apart from this brilliant victory, the bizarre run-out of Thuvarahan Karunakaran by Andrew Ryan, grabbed a lot of limelight as the fans were left in splits.

During the 10th over of Winterthur's chase, Karunakaran failed to connect on Ryan's delivery as the ball went straight to the wicketkeeper. Chris Lodge, who was standing at the non-striker's end, quickly ran to get a single and reached the other end. The wicketkeeper comfortably threw the ball towards Ryan, who then turned on his inner "rhino" and charged onto the stumps.

The X handle of European Cricket also shared the video of the dismissal and wrote, "Raging Rhino! Andrew Ryan channeling his inner rhino to effect the runout."

As Karunakaran had walked out of his crease, he was declared out and departed after scoring five.

Apart from Jai Sinh, Waseem Javaid scored 31 while Aidan Andrews scored 24 as Cossonay posted a total of 143/6 in 10 overs. For Winterthur, Amal Fonseka took two wickets while Elyas Mahmudi and Chamith Karannagodage scalped one wicket each.

Later, Jagdeep Tiwana scored 19 runs and turned out to be highest run-scorer for Winterthur as no other batter was able to go past the 20-run mark. Apart from him, Crispin Webb and Pio De Silva scored 16 and 11 runs respectively. For Cossonay, Andrew Ryan took four wickets while Aidan Andrews, Tahirkhan Ahmadzai, and Venu Agarwal scalped one wicket each as Winterthur were restricted at 73/8.

