India's newest spin bowling star Manav Suthar got his maiden five-wicket haul for Warwickshire in an English County Championship game against Somerset. Suthar, who was contracted to play two red ball games for the 'Bears', had a match-haul of seven wickets with 5 for 100 in 46.5 overs in Somerset's second innings. In the first innings, Suthar took 2 for 50 in 18 overs after taking four wickets (two in each innings) against Yorkshire on his County debut. Suthar, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan earlier this month with a 10-wicket haul and is tipped to become India's frontline spinner in longer version, will end his short English summer with 11 wickets from two games.

In the ongoing match at Taunton, Somerset batted first and were all out for 208 with Australian Test team's seam bowling all-rounder Beau Webster getting 4 for 23.

In the first innings, Suthar's both victims were tail-enders.

After Warwickshire scored 330 in its first essay where Suthar, after 33 and 37 in the first game, contributed 28 with three fours and two sixes.

Somerset gave a better account of themselves scoring 435 in the second innings when the pitch had eased out relatively.

This was after Suthar had taken three early wickets to reduce Somerset to 148 for 6 at one stage.

He first got Jordan Hermann (34) caught in the deep trying to slog sweep him while Tom Kohler-Cadmore (12) was stumped when he tried to give Suthar the charge only to find the bowler fire one wide and out of his reach.

Josh Shaw (22), the night-watchman who had batted resolutely, got one where he tried to prod defensively only for Suthar to challenge his outside edge and the ball flew to the slip cordon.

Suthar later claimed his maiden five for when he once again cleaned up the tail.

Warwickshire needs 314 for an outright win and are currently 34 for 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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