Former India player Suryakumar is going through a lean patch. The player's poor form in T20 cricket saw him being dropped from the India squad despite being a World Cup-winning captain. Suryakumar took over the reins after Rohit Sharma stepped down from the role in 2024. He captained the side for around two years and led it to the T20 World Cup title in March. The right-handed batter followed it with a poor IPL campaign, scoring 270 runs in 13 matches at an average of 20.77.

Former India player Robin Uthappa has made a big prediction regarding Suryakumar. He said that the player might leave his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and go to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Uthappa made the comment while speaking on the YouTube channel 'CommBoxTV'. He expects a reunion of the Gambhir-Suryakumar coach-captain duo in the KKR camp once the former completes his role as India's head coach.

"From Surya's point of view, for all intents and purposes, he might go to KKR. It rekindles the idea that once Gautam Gambhir finishes his stint with the Indian team, he will probably go back to KKR as a mentor or coach. And Surya fits into that as captain, with Gambhir as the mentor again," said Uthappa.

It is worth noting that Suryakumar played for KKR from 2014 to 2017 under the leadership of Gambhir. He was also Team India's T20I captain under Gambhir's coaching.

While Uthappa said that Suryakumar will play IPL till the age of 40, he added that the player's return to international cricket is going to be hard.

"Surya will play until he is 40, unless he is marred by terrible form and the Midas touch is just over. But returning to the Indian side is going to be hard for Surya. He won't get A cricket at his age. So he won't get to play on the Australian wickets where the 2028 T20 World Cup will be played," said Uthappa.

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