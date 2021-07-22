Former India cricketer Suresh Raina drew flak on social media following one of his comments during a commentary stint in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League. Raina, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League, was asked by a commentator how he has embraced the Chennai culture as he has been seen wearing a 'veshti', dancing and whistling. In reply, the CSK left-hander said "I think I'm also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai. I love the culture, I love my teammates."

Reacting to Raina's remark, a user on Twitter said it seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture despite playing for Chennai for years.

@ImRaina you should be ashamed yourself.



It seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture though you have been playing many years for Chennai team. https://t.co/ZICLRr0ZLh — Suresh (@suresh010690) July 19, 2021

"@ImRaina you should be ashamed yourself. It seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture though you have been playing many years for Chennai team," the tweet read.

So watched the video, I once liked Raina very much and now im sad how ignorant or he has been hiding all these days. Lost it! No more respect — vijay renganathan (@MarineRenga) July 20, 2021

"So watched the video, I once liked Raina very much and now im sad how ignorant or he has been hiding all these days. Lost it! No more respect," another one added.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket last year on August 15.

The left-handed batsman has been a vital cog for the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL over the years.

Raina is the third-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league.