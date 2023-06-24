Apart from his love for cricket, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is also known for his fondness with food. Being a foodie himself, Raina has often shared pictures of him cooking at home. Having said that, the former cricketer has now decided to launch his own restaurant in Amsterdam. Taking to social media, Raina, in a detailed post, revealed that his restaurant will provide an authentic taste of Indian cuisine to the customers.

"I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart," Raina captioned a post.

I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and... pic.twitter.com/u5lGdZfcT4 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 23, 2023

"Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of Raina Indian Restaurant!," he added.

Raina, 36, a solid striker of the ball at the top of the order, played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, respectively, for India, amassing more than 7,000 runs across formats.

He also played every season of the IPL tournament between 2008 and 2021, barring 2020 when he returned to India from the UAE -- where the IPL was held due to Covid.

Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

The India cricketer played for CSK and Gujarat Lions in the IPL and represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)