Vinod Rai Named The New BCCI Boss: 10 Points

Ex-auditor Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha in Supreme Court-appointed panel to run BCCI. © NDTV
Here are latest updates in this story:
- The top court had on January 24 asked the board to suggest names for administrators to run it after ruling that the nines names suggested by a two-member panel of Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam and advocate Anil Divan was too many.
- "I think my role is that of a night-watchman, who has to ensure that a smooth transition takes place," Vinod Rai told NDTV following his appointment. "I have no BCCI exposure, but (I am) very fond of cricket," he added.
- The case was deferred to January 30 after the BCCI and Centre argued that they too should be allowed to submit names in sealed envelopes for consideration.
- The three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had allowed the BCCI to short-list three names from their current office-bearers who were still qualified to hold office, to represent the BCCI at the ICC executive meeting from February 2.
- Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had opposed the appointment of administrators for BCCI and asked the Supreme Court to defer finalizing names suggested by Mr Subramaniam and Mr Divan.
- The Attorney General, representing Universities, Railways and Services, had also asked for the recall of the Supreme Court's July 18, 2016, order asking the BCCI to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality. He pleaded that government officials should be allowed to hold office in these bodies, which should also be allowed to keep their voting rights.
- The top court had confirmed that some former cricketers on the list of nine names submitted to it, but did not reveal the names, saying some of them would have to be removed.
- The Supreme Court had, on January 2, ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur as chief of India's cricket board and also ordered the sacking of secretary Ajay Shirke. The court said all Lodha recommendations must be implemented.
- The court also clarified in its order on January 20 that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in the state association or in the Board of Control of Cricket in India shall not be considered cumulatively.
- The three-member Lodha panel, headed by Justice RM Lodha, was appointed by the Supreme Court in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest reforms.
Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS