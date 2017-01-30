Vinod Rai Named The New BCCI Boss: 10 Points

Vinod Rai, former government auditor or Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), will head a four-member body of administrators that will the run India's cricket board BCCI. The Supreme Court on Monday nominated Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye and former women's cricket captain Diana Edulji to the committee. The court also said BCCI Joint-Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Vikram Limaye would represent BCCI or the Board of Control for Cricket in India at a meeting of the International Cricket Council in the first week of February.