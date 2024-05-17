The unRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium couldn't see a single ball being bowled as rain played spoilsport, resulting in the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match being abandoned on Thursday. The result enabled SRH to get the crucial 1 point that they needed to secure a top 4 berth while GT were already knocked out of the top 4 race. Though cricketing action couldn't be possible, the fixture did offer Gujarat Titans star Kane Williamson did get the opportunity to reunite with Sunrisers co-owner Kavya Maran at the Uppal stadium.

Williamson, who spent a few years with the Hyderabad franchise, owned by Maran, was delighted to see her again. As the two came across each other, a special hug followed.

SunRisers Hyderabad became the third team to have qualified for the playoffs by virtue of being at the third spot with 15 points from their 13 matches at a net run rate of 0.406. SunRisers Hyderabad have entered playoffs for the first time after 2016. They won the tournament that year.

GT are in eighth place with 10 points in 14 games and are the third team to get eliminated after the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

However, they performed well in their last two seasons and emerged champions in 2022 and finalists in 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are on the top position on the points table. It is the first time that the Kolkata-based franchise will top the points table based on their consistent performance through the tournament.

RCB are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against third-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches.

To stay in contention for the playoffs, RCB with a net run rate of 0.387 must secure a victory that will help them surpass CSK's NRR of 0.528.