Sunil Gavaskar has some radical suggestion for the BCCI. One that involved Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Indian greats. Recently, Gavaskar was left unimpressed with the way East Zone won the Duleep Trophy final. The Ishan Kishan-led side lifted the BCCI domestic Trophy on the basis of first-innings lead. Despite a healthy lead, East Zone batted in the second innings and effectively closed the doors on South Zone in the final with a day to spare. Gavaskar called for some radical thinking.

"Way back when I was the Chairman of the BCCI Technical Committee, we took some radical decisions like doing away with the zonal system of Ranji Trophy and having an Elite and Plate tournament. This way, the players got the experience of playing in different parts of the country and in different weather conditions instead of just playing in their zones. The points system was also changed to simply one point for a first innings lead, two points for an outright win and no bonus points, which could be manipulated, " Gavaskar wrote in a column for Mid-day.

Gavaskar called on the BCCI to expand its horizon and rope in India greats for the betterment of the game in the country.

"There are, no longer, any committees in BCCI today apart from the selection committees and the CAC. Perhaps the time has come to expand the CAC and its brief of selecting the selectors and coach and also look at fixtures — domestic and international and all things related to Indian cricket," Gavaskar wrote.

"There are some incredibly experienced former cricketers whose expertise can be utilised to be on this committee. How about names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag — to name a few? The President and Secretary will be there too.

"When this committee interacts with the coach and captain and the head of the NCA, it carries a heft beyond measure. A similar committee for women's cricket too, where experience and expertise meet to take calls to take Indian cricket forward. Just thinking about this gives one the goosebumps. Will it ever happen or is it just a dream?"

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