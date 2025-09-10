The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) plan of introducing the bronco test for the selection of the players in the men's team has grabbed everyone's attention. It is a test that pushes athletes to increase their cardiovascular limits. The Bronco test might be new to cricket, but it has long been used in rugby as a high-intensity running drill. The BCCI's plan has received mixed reviews from both fans and some cricketers as many have spoken against the implementation of such a hard test.

Recently, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also joined the bandwagon and shared his views against bronco test, stating that selecting players on the basis of such tests is quite unfair.

"While it is fine to have these tests to get a general idea of where a player needs to strengthen their body, having them decide selection to the national team is a tad too much," Gavaskar wrote in his Sportstar column.

"Every person's body is different, so having one standard for everybody in the squad is well-nigh impossible. There has to be consideration given to the player's speciality and allowances made for that. For example, a wicketkeeper, who is constantly on the move the whole day, requires a different fitness level than the others," he added.

Gavaskar further wrote that no test is bigger than the mental strength of a player, who is dedicated to play his country.

"The most important test for playing at the highest level for your country cannot be measured, as it's between the two ears. And the clincher for me is when the heart is opened, it should have only two words, 'Indian cricket', and nothing else,"

Earlier on August 31, India skipper Rohit Sharma turned up for the newly-introduced bronco test and impressed everyone with his performance. The report also stated that the test also included a Yo-Yo Test and the 38-year-old gave a remarkable performance.