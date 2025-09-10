Ignored Indian cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw was fined Rs 100 after failing to file a reply in the molestation case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill. Gill filed a criminal revision petition against an earlier magistrate's order in Dindoshi sessions court in April 2024. The move came after the magistrate court refused to file an FIR against Shaw and ordered a preliminary enquiry. Prithvi was asked to submit a reply in the case but he did not file it. The court has now decided to give him another chance to submit a reply at a token fee of Rs 100, according to a report by TimesNow.

Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Issues Blunt 'Bronco Test' Warning To BCCI: "Tad Too Much..."

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, who is Gill's lawyer, accused Shaw of avoiding the judicial process.

“This has been his regular way of handling the case despite being summoned many times," Khan said.

Sapna Gill filed a case against Prithvi Shaw after a public altercation back in 2023 in Mumbai. Gill claimed that Shaw refused to click selfies with her, snatched away her friend's phone and went on to assault and molest her when she intervened. Gill approached the police but no action was taken.

The magistrate court order SantaCruz police station to investigate the matter and submit a report.

That decision was challenged by Gill as she questioned the police's refusal to file an FIR. The report claimed that the next hearing on the matter is set for December 16, 2025.

According to police accounts, Gill's friend Shobit Thakur got into an argument with Prithvi Shaw. The situation escalated when Prithvi was leaving with his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav.

Thakur was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat but Prithvi was able to escape unharmed. Yadav, on the other hand, was allegedly chased by six people including Thakur and Gill. Police registered a case against Sapna Gill and she was released on bail three days later.