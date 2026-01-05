Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Shine, in a lavish ceremony in New Delhi. According to a report by HT City, the wedding ceremony will take place in the third week of February in the Delhi-NCR region. The couple has reportedly known each other for quite some time, but their relationship came into the spotlight after they were spotted in the stands during the Champions Trophy 2025. According to reports, they met in Dubai a few years ago and gradually became friends. The couple has reportedly been living together for over a year.

Dhawan was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he has a son, 11-year-old Zoravar Dhawan. The couple divorced in 2023.

Who is Sophie Shine?

According to reports, Sophie worked as a product consultant and has a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. While cricketing celebrities are often linked with celebrities from the world of social media and entertainment, Sophie's case is quite different.

The girl from Ireland has an academic background at Castleroy College, with credentials that can impress anyone. She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, which is based in Abu Dhabi. Sophie completed all of her education in Ireland. She now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of 'Da One Sports'.

Sophie has close to 341,000 followers on Instagram and she has been posting pictures and videos with Shikhar for a while now. She was spotted with Dhawan on multiple occasions, watching cricket matches with the former India opening batter but the news about their relationship status was only confirmed after the southpaw himself made it public.