Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar landed himself into controversy after making an unwanted comment on Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shimron Hetmyer and his wife while doing commentary during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium on Friday. Hetmyer, who was making his return to the side after the birth of his child, came to bat when RR was struggling at 112/5 during their 151-run chase. Then Gavaskar said, "Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

Hetmyer had left the bio bubble to travel to Guyana to be with his wife, pregnant with their first child. Hetmyer was blessed with a baby on May 10.

This unpleasant, unwarranted comment left fans on social media infuriated with Gavaskar. He was slammed for his comments, with some calling for his removal from the commentary team.

"Why is Gavaskar being Aakash Chopra nowadays Nikaalo dono ko (Why is Gavaskar being Aakash Chopra, remove them both) #SunilGavaskar #CSKvsRR #RRvsCSK #RRvCSK #CSKvRR," said a fan.

Another fan said, "What was that comment from Sunil Gavaskar?? Such a shameless guy he is ( Shimron's wife delivered Can he deliver for royals) - Sunil Gavaskar He should be banned from commentary. #RRvsCSK #sunilgavaskar #CricketLive #hetmyer"

"Sunny G comments is more worst than this year's umpiring #CSKvsRR #SunilGavaskar," added another fan.

Promoted

Another fan raised a question over Gavaskar's words, tweeting, "What's wrong with #SunilGavaskar's choice of words? #IPL2022".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)