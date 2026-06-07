Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into India's T20I squad following a prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, where he amassed 776 runs to claim the coveted Orange Cap. While the 15-year-old's selection for the national T20I side seemed like a foregone conclusion, questions have naturally arisen regarding his adaptability to the longer formats of the game. Although he has featured in a handful of limited-overs matches for India A and various junior selection sides, he has yet to be seen in full flow in First-Class cricket.

As Sooryavanshi took the IPL by storm, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked him about his future in the red-ball format. In a video shared on social media by the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi opened up about his conversation with Gavaskar and his ultimate ambition to play Test cricket.

Admitting that there are many who believe that his style of play doesn't suit longer formats, the teenage opener said that he plays that way in T20s because that is the demand of the game. As far as other formats are concerned, he claimed that it isn't too difficult for him to adapt.

"No sir, that's what a lot of people think, and they also ask whether I want to play red-ball cricket or not. I gave him the same answer: I have practised a lot with the red ball, and I still do. I have played a great deal of red-ball cricket for my state side, and I want to play it at the highest level," Sooryavanshi explained in the interview.

"In this format (T20s), I bat this way because it is what the game demands. For red-ball cricket, I will adapt my batting style accordingly, and I will do the same for ODIs. My ultimate dream is to play all three formats for India; the rest is in God's hands," he added.

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For any professional cricketer, representing their country is the pinnacle of the sport. However, for Sooryavanshi, the focus extends beyond just wearing the national colours-it is about delivering match-winning performances for whichever team he represents.

"Everyone's dream is to represent their country, but my focus is simply that wherever I get an opportunity, I must keep performing and putting in the hard work. Everything else will naturally follow," he said.

Looking ahead, the young prodigy is not content with just being a participant but wants to leave an indelible legacy on the sport.

"I have decided that for the next 20 years, however long God grants me the opportunity to play for my country, franchise, or any team, I want to play in a way that leaves a lasting impression. When people look back at matches, they should say, 'There was a player who could finish games single-handedly.' I want that dominance to be visible. I am working incredibly hard for that. It is not just about playing and getting the game over with; I want to dominate the sport for the next 10 to 20 years, play good cricket, and truly enjoy my lifetime in the game."

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