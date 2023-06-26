While reacting to a scene from the movie '83' -- a biographical sports drama film that covers India's 1983 World Cup title win, former cricketer Roger Binny has said that such a thing didn't happen. Binny, who was also a part of the World Cup-winning squad, revealed that a scene in the movie that showed Team India getting "overawed" by West Indies was not true. The scene occured in the movie when the Indian cricket team were waiting for the bus upon their arrival in England for the world event.

"The movie '83' shows us waiting for the bus in the airport upon arrival in England. The scene shows that as all the West Indies players go past us, we look at them in awe. But in reality, such a thing did not happen. We were not overawed by them," Roger Binny told Sportstar.

India on Sunday celebrated the completion of 40 years of their maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

To say that no one expected India to even be at Lord's on the day of the final, let alone hold the trophy on the famed balcony, would be an understatement.

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)