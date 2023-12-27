Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam failed to contribute with the bat one more time as Australia skipper Pat Cummins cleaned him up for a score of just 1 run. Pakistan's top-order did well in tackling Australia's bowling attack, with the likes of Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood scoring half-centuries. Babar was expected to carry the momentum forward after the duo's dismissal but he could only score one run in 6 balls before Cummins bowled a ripper on the 7th delivery to send him packing.

Babar hasn't been in the best of form since the Cricket World Cup 2023. With the captaincy responsibilities no longer with him, Babar was expected to bat more freely but hasn't looked himself since reaching Australia. The off-cutter from Cummins truly left Babar stunned. Here's the video:

Pakistan had a great second session, with Shafique standing tall in a bid to take his team to Australia's first innings total of 318 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a positive start in reply, surviving a series of loud appeals as Pakistan target a first Test win in Australia since 1995.

Shafique was hugely lucky on 16 when the umpire turned an appeal from Nathan Lyon for lbw. Australia captain Pat Cummins opted not to review, but ball-tracking suggested it was out.

The veteran spinner was almost unplayable, fresh from reaching the 500-wicket milestone during the first Test in Perth, and finally earned his reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip on 10.

Labuschagne had been a rock on day one, digging in for an overnight 44 off 120 balls after David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith had all departed. Khawaja continued his fine form on Day 2 before being dismissed for 63 off 155 balls.

Mitchell Marsh added 41 runs off 60 balls as Australia went past the 300-run mark in the first innings.

With AFP inputs