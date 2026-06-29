Ireland left-arm pacer Jai Moondra said he was still processing the feeling of being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series in the side's 2-0 historic series sweep over India, adding that his maiden experience of playing international cricket was 'amazing' and credited his teammates for keeping him grounded. Moondra rattled India in their chase of 155 by trapping Sanju Samson lbw, before dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to end up with a three-for as Ireland got a one-run win to secure a memorable series victory.

"Still trying to sink in the feeling. I know it's hard to describe in one word. It's an amazing feeling playing against the best, testing yourself. So just doing the basic things for longer, that was the plan. Credit to team members and management. Keep it simple. There are going to be tough times, but keep calm and composed and do your thing. Oh, I'm still trying to process it," Moondra said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

On his mindset while bowling to Samson, Moondra said, "Just keep it simple, do what you have been doing. It's going to be tough, little margin for error. So just keep doing what you have been doing and just stick to the plan."

Reflecting on setbacks he had while making his way in the Ireland set-up after arriving here in 2021, Moondra added, "Well, everyone has ups and downs, so you just have to hang in there and keep going through that. Nothing more."

He also praised the environment in the Ireland camp: "Well, they made me feel it was like being one of them, nothing different from that. It was amazing playing, good environment, good people. So just doing the duty they have given to me."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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