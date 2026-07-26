"We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower," said India captain Shreyas Iyer.

"It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board.

"We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in"