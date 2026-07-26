India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed one and all with a terrific 81-run knock off 49 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and four maximums. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma keep three-down India going against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I in Harare today. Sooryavanshi batted brilliantly. He slammed his second T20I half-century in 31 balls. Earlier, visiting captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors are already 2-0 up, and they now focus on registering a clean sweep. India brought in pacer Ashok Sharma for the injured Prince Yadav, while Suryansh Shedge replaced Shivam Dube. Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava sat out of this match with a niggle, as Wellington Masakadza replaced him in the XI. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I:
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Good over for Zimbabwe
Eight runs and a wicket come off Brad Evans' third over. India have 12 balls remaining in this innings. Can they post 200? It's a tough ask as the pitch has slowed down and shot-making has become difficult now.
IND 172-4 (18)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Shreyas Iyer is GONE!
OUT! Shreyas Iyer finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket. He goes for a pull but gets it from the sticker of his bat. India are four down, with the onus for the final acceleration falling on Tilak Varma and new batter Rinku Singh.
Shreyas Iyer c Madhevere b Brad Evans 27(18) [4s-2]
IND 164-4 (17.1)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: India cross 150!
India have gone past the 150-run mark. Shreyas Iyer is solid at one end while Tilak Varma has also got off to a quick start. India could target 200 plus total from here.
IND 164-3 (17)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: OUT! Sooryavanshi is GONE!
OUT! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs! This is a massive heartbreak for the 15-year-old who was batting brilliantly. He gets out on 81, missing his first international hundred. The southpaw jumps out of his crease and slams Madhevere's delivery towards long-off. Brad Evans comes in and jumps forward to take a really good catch.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi c Brad Evans b Madhevere 81(49) [4s-8 6s-4]
IND 145-3 (15)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Another SIX from Sooryavanshi!
A short ball from Wessly Madhevere, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smoked it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The southpaw moves to 80 off just 47 deliveries. Is his maiden international ton loading?
IND 135-2 (14.1)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Sooryavanshi slams 102-metre SIX!
Vaibhav Sooryavansh comes down the track on the third delivery of the over bowled by Sikandar Raza and slams a massive six. It goes to a distance of 102 metres. The southpaw moves to 72 off 43 by the end of the over.
IND 123-2 (13)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Smart from Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting smartly in this innings. He smashes Wessly Madhevere down the ground for a four and then executes a reverse sweep to perfection for the second boundary in the over. He is playing according to the field.
IND 113-2 (12)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Century for India!
Six runs and a wicket come off this over from Sikandar Raza. Meanwhile, India cross the 100-run mark. The pitch is slow, but the visitors could still get a 200-plus total from this point. A lot depends on how long Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats from here. He is on 54 off 34.
IND 101-2 (11)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: OUT! Kishan bowled!
OUT! Ishan Kishan comes down the track and misses the ball. It is a premeditated approach, and Kishan pays the price for it. Sikandar Raza smartly drags the length back, and the ball finds the leg stump of Kishan. India are two down.
Ishan Kishan b Sikandar Raza 29(26) [4s-4]
IND 95-2 (10.1)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: FIFTY for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams his half-century in 31 balls! This has been a much more mature knock from the southpaw after he lost his wicket early in the second T20I. After mesmerising the world with his terrific stroke play, the 15-year-old wonderkid continues to surprise all with his adaptability.
IND 95-1 (10)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Economical over!
This is good bowling from Brian Bennett, and he concedes only seven runs in it. Zimbabwe have given away only 11 runs in the last two overs. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is only two runs away from his second T20I fifty.
IND 89-1 (9)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: SIX, FOUR!
Wellington Masakadza gets the ball and he leaks 14 runs in his first over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams the spinner for a maximum over deep mid-wicket before Ishan Kishan also hits a four through the same region.
IND 78-1 (7)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: FOUR! Brilliant shot!
FOUR! Brad Evans nails his yorker, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a brilliant straight drive off it for a boundary. He comfortably beats the mid-on fielder. India collect 15 runs off the over, ending the Powerplay on a high.
IND 64-1 (6)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: FOUR! Smart batting
This is a cheeky shot from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for four! Newman Nyamhuri bowls it fuller and the soutpaw cuts it from the back foot to beat the short third for the boundary. Eleven runs come off the over.
IND 49-1 (5)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: SIX from Sooryavanshi!
SIX! Blessing Muzarabani tests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a short ball and the southpaw takes the challenge. He pulls it powerfully on the leg side for a biggie. Sooryavanshi ends the over with a four through the third-man region. He moves to 21 off 13.
IND 38-1 (4)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: WICKET!
OUT! Abhishek Sharma is GONE! Blessing Muzarabani uses his experience to get the better of the Indian opener. The southpaw jumps out of his crease and tries to create room for himself. Bowling at an angle, Muzarabani sends the ball wide of Abhishek's bat. He ends up finding an edge to the wicketkeeper.
Abhishek Sharma c Tadiwanashe Marumani b Blessing Muzarabani 2(4)
IND 20-1 (1.5)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Expensive over!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams Sikandar Raza for two fours in the opening over. Raza bowls an extremely expensive over of 17 runs as he also fires a wide down the leg side that goes away to the boundary.
IND 17-0 (1)
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: FOUR from Sooryavanshi!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begins with a boundary! He tries to drive the fuller ball of Sikandar Raza and gets an outside edge on it. The ball beats the diving third man for a four. Abhishek Sharma is at the other end.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Pitch report -
"Wonderful day to play cricket. Same pitch as yesterday. India bowled more slower deliveries and got the rewards. It's a used pitch, and now I'll just go down. I can't go too far. I just want to look at the size of the cracks here. They are a lot more pronounced, and that tells me that this pitch is very, very, very dry. So that will shave off about 20-30 runs. I think the spinners are going to play their part, and also the seamers, in terms of their variations and their slower deliveries. It's a surface that's been used, but there's still runs to be had. I think now we shave off about 20 runs. 180 is a competitive total," said Ed Rainsford.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: India playing with two changes!
"We're going to bat first considering that we are playing on the same wicket and anticipating for it to get slower and slower," said India captain Shreyas Iyer.
"It's going to be important for us to adapt as quickly as possible. Can't guarantee how the wicket is going to play. Is it going to be similar to yesterday or not? But as quickly we adapt, the better for us, and then we'll try to put a great score on the board.
"We've got two changes. Prince is out, so Ashok Sharma comes in for him. And Shivam Dube is out, Suryansh comes in"
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Here are the playing XIs -
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: India opt to bat!
India captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bat against Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I in Harare! The Indian fans would have exactly wanted this result from the toss as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will once again bat in the first innings. They must be expecting some fireworks from the wonderkid!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE: India could make some changes in XI
"Let's see. We haven't decided yet and I haven't spoken to the coach. Unfortunately, one of our players (Prince Yadav) picked up an injury, so there could be a couple of changes," said India captain Shreyas Iyer after the second T20I.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: BCCI to review India's performance
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet early next month to conduct a review of the national side's performances in Ireland, England and Zimbabwe, according to a report. The Cricbuzz report added that the meeting will also decide the fate of a couple of members of the support staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Tilak showing bowling skills
Tilak Varma the all-rounder— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) July 25, 2026
He should bowl more in IPL.pic.twitter.com/0TFEPJfYKv
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Tilak-Kishan's thoughts
𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙥𝙖𝙬 𝙎𝙮𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙛𝙩. 𝙏𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙠 𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 & 𝙄𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙆𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙣— BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2026
The duo decode their match-winning stand in a brilliant series-clinching victory - By @ameyatilak
Watch | #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @ishankishan51 | @TilakV9 https://t.co/UcipS3Nz5J
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: India back on top in ICC rankings
India on Sunday reclaimed the No.1 position in ICC men's T20I rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe in the ongoing three-match series at Harare. The reigning T20 world champions regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer’s side after their 4-0 series win recently.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Here's how Ishan got the medal
Fearless intent and treating every challenge as an opportunity— BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2026
Drop your guesses for the 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱
Watch | #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @ishankishan51 | @VVSLaxman281 https://t.co/esGl6L5ZL7
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Ishan Kishan wins the medal
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan grabbed India’s ‘Best Attitude of the Match’ award after his match-winning performance in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, with Strength and Conditioning Coach A.I. Harsha praised his professionalism and commitment throughout the tour.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Big moment for Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer, whose captaincy stint began with a humiliating 2-0 whitewash against Ireland, followed by a 4-0 defeat against England, is now on the cusp of leading India to a clean sweep over Zimbabwe. With a 2-0 lead, India are aiming for a clean sweep.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Sooryavanshi's quick fire
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh off hitting his first T20I fifty, attempted to counter-attack by launching Richard Ngarava for a six and three boundaries in a 19-run third over, with the pull shot fetching him great rewards. But Ngarava got his revenge on the final ball as he had Sooryavanshi caught off his own bowling for 20.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Here's what Ishan said
"[On batting after the early wickets] You don't think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It's about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground," Ishan said during the post-match presentations.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Kishan satisfied with his performance
Ishan Kishan said that he "kept things very simple" and backed himself to play his shots after scoring a match-defining 81-run knock as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday at Harare, to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: India's dominant win
Blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma set up India’s dominant 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 balls and Varma's unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries set the foundation for India's imposing total of 219/5 after being inserted to bat first. The formidable target proved far too steep for Zimbabwe, as they were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs.
India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd and final T20I of the three-match series between India and Zimbabwe, straight from the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Stay tuned for all the live updates.