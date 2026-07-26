Pakistan selectors on Sunday added opening batter Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies and tour of England for three Tests. Shafique has been named as a replacement of the injured Abdullah Fazal while Shakeel has been added boost Pakistan's batting resources on these away assignments, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday. Fazal developed a lower back problem during training ahead of the first Test against the West Indies and was ruled out for the five Tests in the Caribbean and England.

The Pakistan squad strength has swelled to 18 in the Caribbean, with Abdullah, who was playing in the Global T20 League in Guayana, joining the national side in Port of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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