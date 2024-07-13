Arguably the greatest pace bowler of all time, James Anderson finally hung up his boots, drawing curtains to his illustrious career as an international cricketer. The England vs West Indies Test at Lord's turned out to be his final appearance in the England shirt, with the veteran pacer ending his career at the top of the wicket-taking charts for pace bowlers, scalping a whopping 704 wickets. But, after helping England secure a victory in his farewell game, Anderson admitted that there was one moment in the final that left him quite disappointed.

In a post-match interview with Sky Cricket, Anderson held a candid chat with Egland great Nasser Hussain, under who he made his debut two decades ago.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special," Anderson said. "But yeah, I'm still trying to hold them [tears] back now, but I think I'm just really proud of playing for 20-odd years. [It] is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler.

"I'm just happy that I've made it this far. Happy that I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. And yeah, play for England. It's the best job in the world, so I've been privileged to be able to do it for a long time."

Anderson was given a fine welcome by the palyers in both teams as he walked into the Lord's Cricket Ground for the last time as an England international. It was truly an emotional moment for him.

"Yeah, has been different emotions, been so up and down. Saw my girls ring a bell on day one. Walking out today with both teams lined up again was pretty emotional. I forgot what I was actually trying to do with the ball," Anderson said at a press interaction after the game. "But yeah, it's been incredible. As I said, the reaction of crowds was phenomenal. I can't get my head around it right now.

"But yeah, it's just been an amazing 20 years. Every moment, every great sports person, there is the family, mother, father, wife, kids, who allow you to do what you've done for so long."

'Gutted' To Not Get The 705th Wicket

Anderson could've finished his career with 705 wickets instead of 704 had he not dropped a sitter to give West Indies' Gudakesh Motie a lifeline. He still remains disappointed about that spilled opportunity.

"I'm still gutted to have dropped that catch to be honest," Anderson said. "But yeah, it's been an amazing week. I've been quite overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground and the lads as well, just proud of what I've achieved."

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing players," Anderson said. "Some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game, but more importantly, some really good blokes and some friends that I've made for life.

"And it is a really special sport. I think no other sport creates this sort of atmosphere, these sorts of friendships, and part of me is a little bit jealous of these lads [who] get to experience that for the next few years. As I said, we've got a young team, lots of incredible talent, and the advice I'd pass on to them is just enjoy every moment, because it's a great ride."

Speaking of the most memorable moments as a cricketer, winning in Australia, India is what the veteran pacer has enjoyed the most.

"Winning series and winning Test matches," Anderson said are the most special memories of his career, "it's been the only thing that I've been interested in since I came into the England team - winning in Australia, winning in India becoming number one site in the world and contributing to those those series as well. Taking wickets, they're the things that are remembered forever; playing with some of the greats in the game as well. It's just been really really special."

"Well, I think just the feeling that we've got now - winning the Test match," he said. "There's no better feeling - everyone's put in the graft this week. I know it looks like we've dominated, but we've had to work really hard for this win; sharing other people's success as well.

When asked what feeling will he miss the most, Anderon said the aches and pain.

"Gus was amazing this week on debut, Jamie Smith on debut as well. Incredible. Seeing the lads go out there and show off their talent, and then you get to sit in here after a win and celebrate those sorts of performances together is an incredible sort of thing that I'll definitely miss.

"Feeling like I do now," Anderson said. "I feel about 55 after the overs I've bowled this week. The aches and pains that you wake up with, I think I'll miss them. But yeah, I mean, as I said, I feel really fortunate. I've been able to do what I've done for a long time and I'm just happy that I've made it this far."

"I think I've not really thought that far ahead. I'm going to stick around for the rest of the summer with these guys. Try and help the bowling group out as much as I can, and we will see where life takes is a bit after that. I'm not looked that far ahead."