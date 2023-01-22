Steve Smith was at his very best on Saturday as his side Sydney Sixers crushed Sydney Thunder by 125 runs in a Big Bash League match in Sydney. Sixers' skipper Moises Henriques won the toss and opted to bat first and what followed was a sensational unbeaten century from Smith as his side posted a total of 187 for 2 after the match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side due to rain. One of the highlights of Smith's marathon knock was the player accidentally hitting captain Henriques at the non-striker's end with a powerful shot.

It was the third ball of the 18th over of the Sixers' innings when Daniel Sams bowled a slower ball to Smith, who was then batting on 112 off 59 balls. Smith tried to go hard on the short ball but lack of timing saw him hitting the ball directly to Henriques at the non-striker's end. The ball hit Henriques around the box.

Luckily, the Sixers skipper escaped the scene unhurt and gave a thumbs up soon after he received the body blow.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the match, Smith scored 125 not out off 66 balls while Henriques scored 45 not out off 36 to help the Sydney Sixers post a big total on the board. Smith's knock was laced with five fours and nine sixes.

In reply, Sydney Thunder were bundled out for 62 runs as Steve O'Keefe picked four wickets and Sean Abbott took three. Ben Dwarshuis had two wickets in his kitty and Todd Murphy took the remaining one wicket.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Sack Wrestling Body Chief, Say Athletes Over #MeToo. Wait, Says Minister