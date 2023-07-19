The ongoing Ashes Test series has been filled with controversies but the most hilarious one involved Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey and a haircut. During the third Test at Headingley, former England skipper Alastair Cook claimed that Carey went for a haircut in London but did not pay the barber for his services. The story was even carried by the English tabloid The Sun resulting in a strong response from the Australian cricket team. Teammate Steve Smith was left fuming by the reports and he went on record to slam the publication for their reporting on the issue.

“I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right, The Sun,” wrote Smith. The situation got worse and even Cook had to tender an apology.

Ahead of the fourth Test match, Smith took to social media to post a picture with Carey and took a not-so-sly dig at Cook and the English media publications that publicised the “haircut” story.

I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it pic.twitter.com/jmNWh75D6j — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) July 18, 2023

“I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it,” he wrote.

David Warner has kept his place in Australia's XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford despite the opener's ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad.

But spinner Todd Murphy could be omitted when the match starts Wednesday as Australia contemplate going into a Test without a frontline slow bowler for the first time in 11 years.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, bidding to lead the side to a first Ashes series win in England since 2001 at 2-1 up with two to play, said that Warner would continue to open alongside Usman Khawaja.

(With AFP inputs)