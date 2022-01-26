Continuing her superb form, top-seed Ashleigh Barty defeated World No. 21 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday. Barty beat Paegula in straight sets (6-2, 6-0). The match ended in just 63 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. Speaking on Instagram, Australia Test cricket vice-captain Steven Smith has lauded Barty's form in the Australian Open. Smith said Barty is doing exceptionally well at the moment.

"She's playing very well and has been outstanding. She gets the opposition players where she wants to get them. She's doing exceptionally well at the moment," said Smith.

In another question, Smith commented on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain and lauded his successful stint as skipper in the longest format of the game. Smith also said that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are his two favourites for the vacant post.

"Firstly, congratulations to Virat. He has led the Indian team superbly well in the last six or seven years. He has done a terrific job and looking forward I would say probably Rohit or KL are the two favourites", he said.

Coming back to tennis, the World No.1 Barty is bidding to become the first Australian female to win the title at home since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Promoted

Barty is now also on a nine-match winning streak after lifting her third career title at home in Adelaide earlier this month.

The 25-year-old will now face Madison Keys in the semi-finals on January 27.