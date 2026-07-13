Chennai Super Kings shocked the Indian cricketing spectrum on Monday as they announced the decision to part ways with long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming following "open and honest discussions" with the management of the five-time IPL champions, who have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons. Fleming first joined the team as a player in the IPL's inaugural season in 2008 before becoming its head coach in 2009. While the decision marks the start of a new chapter for CSK, current Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani, who has featured for India in 40 ODIs and four Tests, has emerged as a contender for the spot left vacant by Fleming.

According to a report in the Times of India, CSK's top bosses are currently in Dallas, reviewing the results of the last few seasons and planning the road ahead for the franchise.

It has also been reported that CSK could take a call on the future of the entire coaching staff. Rupa Gurunath, daughter of N Srinivasan and full-time Director of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), has been overseeing key decisions in the franchise, according to the report.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved," Fleming said in a statement issued by the franchise.

"Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," he added.

READ | CSK End 18-Year Association With Head Coach Fleming. Read Full Statement

CSK said the decision was reached with "respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions" between Fleming and the team management.

After becoming the head coach in 2009, Fleming guided the team to five titles and forged an iconic partnership with the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The side also won a couple of Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. It entered the IPL playoffs a record 12 times, while being part of 10 finals.

However, the side has been on a downward spiral for the past three years, failing to make the playoffs with critics often pointing out their rigid over-reliance on over-the-hill players and the Dhoni factor.

Fleming has struggled to explain the team's slide and this year, the mystery surrounding Dhoni's injury became a major talking point and a source of disruption.

With PTI Inputs

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